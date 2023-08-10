Cardi B Credits Her Waist-Length Natural Hair to Onions, DIY Masks and Oil ‘Handmade By Me’ [Photos]

Cardi B is showing off her long sleek locks.

via: Page Six

In a new post shared on Twitter Tuesday, Cardi B showed off her waist-length hair and teased her “homemade hair oil,” a potion she credits as part of her DIY at-home growth treatment.

“My hair has grown sooooo much!!!” the “WAP” rapper told her followers. “Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!” Cardi continued.

Cardi, 30, kept her look simple in the mirror selfie, wearing white bedazzled sandals, blue leggings, a white tank top sans bra and a Barbie pink cardigan open. The mom of two didn’t wear any makeup for the photo, which kept the focus on her long, straight hair.

My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME! pic.twitter.com/tBd9zZ1eAZ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 9, 2023

The “Jealousy” rapper’s fans quickly begged for a tutorial. “I needed that video like last year! Drop it girl,” one fan account requested. “Please send some my waaaay! My edges thank you in advance,” singer Victoria Monét replied.

Cardi – born Belcalis Almanzar – also posted photos of her hair evolution over the years, asking, “Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school??”

This is me as a child.. this is me as a teenager.. this is me in my early 20’s…and NOW. Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school?? ? The facts are you need hair products and good care that works for you to maintain it… pic.twitter.com/kHAoS24j2z — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 10, 2023

“The facts are you need hair products and good care that works for you to maintain it and keep it healthy.. sometimes it’s not even just about growth it’s about keeping it HEALTHY and the growth comes,” the “I Like It” rapper lectured.

After Kash Doll requested the info, Cardi told the rapper, “Girl come to my house ….I will wash your hair down myself wit boiled onion water & make you a thick ass hair mask and have my auntie do your blow out,” before promising “Maaa liquor and food too !!!”

Indeed Cardi may not cook or clean, but she will tell you how she got this shine in her own kitchen.