Not So Fast: Tory Lanez Was NOT Moved to Prison General Population, He Got Transferred to a Supermax Facility

Tory Lanez has not been moved to the general population at North Kern State Prison, despite previous reports circulating this week.

via Complex:

On Friday, legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff cleared the rumors that Lanez—whose real name is Daystar Peterson—was amongst the other inmates at the prison. The false report had arrived after the singer had spent his first weeks in isolation.

According to Cuniff, Lanez got moved to a different facility at the California Correctional Institute that has even more security.

“Just FYI because people are asking, this isn’t true,” Cuniff tweeted in response to a @DailyLoud tweet about Lanez being in general population.

“Tory Lanez was moved to the California Correctional Institute, a state supermax prison that is not North Kern State Prison. Reports that Lanez was moved to general population at North Kern are false.”

She also shared a screenshot of a message from a representative at the California Correctional Institute confirming the rapper was moved. “By law, CDCR is limited in the information it can provide. Daystar Peterson is being housed at CCI,” read the note.

Cuniff added in her caption, “California Correctional Institute is in Tehachapi, about 85 miles southeast of Kern. It’s designated as a supermax prison, so ‘general population’ there is not quite the same as general population elsewhere.”

Before he was moved to state prison, the 31-year-old was being held at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department County Jail, where he was incarcerated after he was sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in her feet.

He was found guilty of three felony charges in December 2022, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a concealed and loaded firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

So to be clear — Tory Lanez has been transferred to a maximum security facility.

