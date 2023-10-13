Say What Now? Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Facing 99 Lashes in Iran After Being Accused of 'Adultery' for Hugging Paralyzed Woman

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a sentence of 99 lashes — yes, lashes — as the result of being charged with adultery in Iran where he played in a match for the Asian Champions League group stage.

No, he didn’t cheat on girlfriend Georgian Rodriguez (in this instance). He’s being accused of adultery for hugging a paralyzed woman.

via JJ:

Cristiano currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and the team shared a video of his meeting with artist Fatima Hamimi while visiting Iran.

Hamimi is known for painting with her feet as she is 85 percent paralyzed. During the visit, she gifted Ronaldo with two paintings and he gave her a hug and kiss on the cheek as a thank you.

Now, Ronaldo is facing an adultery charge as he touched another woman while in a relationship, according to the New York Post. In Iran, it’s considered adultery if you touch another woman if you are in a committed relationship.

Cristiano has been with model Georgina Rodriguez since 2016 and they share several children together.

Unless he is cleared of the charges, Cristiano will likely have to avoid going to Iran in the future.

If we were Cristiano, we’d never return to Iran ever again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? ????? ??????? (@alnassr)