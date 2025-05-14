Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Rumors She’s Banned From the Met Gala After Using Her Phone [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

The rapper addressed the rumors, saying, “We’re gonna dead these rumors right now, okay?'” before quashing them, despite violating the event’s strict no-phones rule.

Megan Thee Stallion is addressing rumors that she’s been banned from the Met Gala after she broke one of its known rules by using her phone.

Despite Vogue’s notoriously strict no-phones, no-social media policy during the Met Gala, the rapper was one of several big names who ditched the rules and documented fashion’s most exclusive night from inside.

Following the event, people began speculating that Megan would be banned from attending the Met Gala in the future for breaking the rule. But according to the “Mamushi” rapper, fans couldn’t be more wrong!

While speaking with People on Tuesday, Megan shut down the rumors.

“No. We’re gonna dead these rumors right now, okay?” she told the outlet while promoting her partnership with Airbnb. “People are like, ‘Oh my God, Megan, you got banned from the Met Gala.’ No, I didn’t, babe. Like that’s not true.”

“Y’all made that up and ran with it. They love making [stuff up]. Anna [Wintour] loves me, babe,” she added, referring to Vogue’s editor-in-chief. “That’s why my phone was out.”

During the Met Gala on May 5, in which Megan stunned in a sizzling silver Michael Kors gown, the Grammy winner shared a video on Instagram from inside the event.

In the clip, Megan told her followers at one point, “We’re not supposed to have our phones… but we’re doing it.”

The “Savage” performer treated fans to a behind-the-scenes peek at her tablemates, including Doechii and WNBA star Angel Reese, as they tried the lavish food.

Megan went on to share a series of videos to her Instagram Stories, even snapping a few shots with Tracee Ellis Ross, Angela Bassett, Doja Cat and Serena Williams.

“I snuck my phone in,” she confessed in one clip, while capturing Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo blowing kisses to the camera.

Other stars who made brief cameos in Meg’s clips included fashion designer Michael Kors, as well as Ciara and Tessa Thompson.

via: TooFab

