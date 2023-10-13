‘The Afterparty’ Canceled After Two Seasons At Apple TV+

The party is over.

via: Deadline

There will be no third season for Apple TV+s The Afterparty. The streaming network has canceled the series after two seasons, Deadline has confirmed.

From Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord and created by Miller, each episode of The Afterparty is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao reprised their roles for season two, which introduced a new case and an expanded cast of characters played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods and Vivian Wu.

While Season 1 of The Afterparty was a breakout with its unconventional structure, creating a pop culture moment with a guessing game who the killer was, Season 2 had a quieter run this summer and could not match the success and the influence of the original installment.

In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.

The Afterparty was produced for Apple TV+ by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall television deal. Season two was co-showrun by Miller and Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King, and both served as executive producers. Miller executive produced alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee was a producer on the series.