Not So Fast: Darius Jackson Slams ‘False’ Reports Claiming He’s ‘Moved On’ From Keke Palmer

Looks like reports of Darius Jackson is moving on, may not be true after all.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me,” he wrote on Twitter Friday.

“So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.”

Alongside his message, Jackson attached a clip from the 1994 movie “Forrest Gump,” in which Tom Hanks’ character says, “And that’s all I have to say about that.”

Earlier this week, allegations surfaced that the fitness instructor and Palmer broke up after two years of dating.

“He’s moved on,” a source told People Wednesday.

Rumors of their breakup occurred weeks after Jackson publicly shamed the “Alice” star for wearing a revealing outfit to an Usher concert in July.

At the time, Palmer’s sexy fit, which featured a sheer black dress over a thong bodysuit, garnered the attention of her beau when a viral video showing the “U Got It Bad” singer, 44, serenading the actress surfaced online.

Responding to the video on Twitter, Jackson bashed his girlfriend’s ensemble, writing, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

Amid the contention, Palmer and Usher recently partnered together for his music video for “Boyfriend.”

The two appeared to seemingly shade Jackson as the former Nickelodeon star says at the end of the video, “I am a mother after all,” before flashing a wink to the camera.

The “Nope” actress, 29, and Jackson, also 29, first met at a Memorial Day party in 2021. However, it wasn’t until March 2022 that she announced they were dating.

While Palmer is generally tight-lipped about her personal life, she revealed during a “Saturday Night Live” segment in December 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Jackson.

“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” she said while showing off her growing baby bump.

The former couple welcomed their son, Leodis, in February.