North West Announces Debut Album, 'Elementary School Dropout' | lovebscott.com

On Sunday (March 10), Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign held a listening event for their VULTURES 2 project, which is set to contain collaborations alongside Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Project Pat, Don Toliver, and 070 Shake. During the Phoenix, AZ celebration, North West appeared alongside her father to deliver an announcement.

via: HypeBeast

After making her official musical debut on Vultures 1 cut “TALKING,” everyone’s “bestie Miss, Miss Westie” a.k.a. North West is readying her debut album.

She joined Ye at last night’s Vultures 2 listening party, revealing her first-ever LP – dubbed Elementary School Dropout – is on the way.

North took the stage next to Ye at Sunday’s Phoenix listening party to make the announcement and reveal the project’s title, which pays homage to her dad’s storied debut album, The College Dropout.

“I’ve been working on an album,” she begins as the crowd roars. “It’s called Elementary School Dropout.” Ye then escorts her off the stage.

Watch North reveal the project in the below Instagram post.

This isn’t North’s first Vultures listening party; the 10-year-old has shown out at a slew of Vultures events thus far, taking the stage to perform “TALKING” on occasion. She delivered a dynamic performance of the song at the Phoenix event, with Ye bringing out her siblings Psalm and Chicago as she sang.

No further details on North’s debut project have been revealed.