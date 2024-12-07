Home > NEWS

‘Noose Tightening’ Reportedly on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s Killer, Says New York Mayor — As Mystery Grows Over How Hitman Escaped World’s Most Surveilled City

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 4 hours ago

Police are reportedly ‘closing in’ on Brian Thompson’s shooter.

Authorities reportedly have the name of a suspect who they believe may have assassinated United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem: “The net is tightening.”

Advertisement

When the mayor was asked if police have the killer’s name, he told reporters: “We don’t want to release that now.

“If you do, you are basically giving a tip to the person we are seeking and we do not want to give him an upper hand at all. Let him continue to believe he can hide behind the mask.

“We revealed his face. We’re going to reveal who he is, and we’re going to bring him to justice.”

Mayor Adams went on to praise the “tri-state law enforcement partnership” for the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

He said: “The manner in which they were able to follow his footsteps to recover evidence – some of it is known, some of it is unknown – but the net is tightening.

“Some of these guys have not gone home because we’re going to bring this person to justice.

“We want to make sure this person is removed off the streets of America not only off the streets of New York.”

As previously reported, Thompson, 50, met his untimely demise on Wednesday, December 4, as he was shot dead in broad daylight outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan just before the morning rush hour.

Advertisement

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed the attacker specifically targeted Thompson.

Despite numerous pedestrians passing by, the gunman waited for his intended victim, firing as soon as Thompson approached the hotel.

The killer was caught on surveillance video carrying a backpack before he went into the park – and then coming out of the park without it.

New images of the alleged shooter have been released by the NYPD, revealing a smirking young man in a hooded jacket inside the hostel. The suspect was seen wearing a face mask during his stay at the establishment and was later spotted in a nearby housing project before the shooting occurred.

Advertisement

Law enforcement sources suspect the killer to be a trained shooter due to his precise execution of the crime.

The bullets used in the murder reportedly had the words “delay” and “depose” inscribed on them, potentially referring to an insurance-related book from 2010.

Law enforcement has been actively pursuing leads in the aftermath of the shooting, including the recovery of a phone near the crime scene believed to belong to the killer.

Investigators said the suspect arrived in New York City on a Greyhound bus that originated in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

via: RadarOnline.com

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

JT Shares Heartfelt Message Following Her Younger Brother’s Death

By: Walker
NEWS

Barry Keoghan Deactivates Instagram Account Due to ‘Lies’, Calls Out Fans For Showing Up At Family’s House: ‘Too Many Lines Being Crossed’

By: Walker
NEWS

Influencer Dominique Brown Dies of Food Allergy at Industry Event Despite Reportedly Informing Staff of Her Allergens

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Freaks Come Out At Night: Usher Left Stunned By Intimate Couple During Concert [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Ice Spice Claps Back to Haters Over Weight Loss With Help From SpongeBob

By: Walker
NEWS

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Add New Dates To Grand National Tour Including Extra Toronto Show

By: Walker
NEWS

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are All Smiles as They Step Out Together

By: Walker
NEWS

Ray J Threatens To Expose His Enemies In Concerning Video

By: Walker
NEWS

Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studios President, Dead at 62 After Single-Seater Plane Crash in Florida

By: Walker
NEWS

Eddie Murphy Is Reportedly Making Martin Lawrence Pay For Their Kids’ Wedding — Despite His $200 Million Fortune

By: LBS STAFF