‘Noose Tightening’ Reportedly on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s Killer, Says New York Mayor — As Mystery Grows Over How Hitman Escaped World’s Most Surveilled City

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Police are reportedly ‘closing in’ on Brian Thompson’s shooter.

Authorities reportedly have the name of a suspect who they believe may have assassinated United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem: “The net is tightening.”

When the mayor was asked if police have the killer’s name, he told reporters: “We don’t want to release that now.

“If you do, you are basically giving a tip to the person we are seeking and we do not want to give him an upper hand at all. Let him continue to believe he can hide behind the mask.

“We revealed his face. We’re going to reveal who he is, and we’re going to bring him to justice.”

Mayor Adams went on to praise the “tri-state law enforcement partnership” for the ongoing investigation.

He said: “The manner in which they were able to follow his footsteps to recover evidence – some of it is known, some of it is unknown – but the net is tightening.

“Some of these guys have not gone home because we’re going to bring this person to justice.

“We want to make sure this person is removed off the streets of America not only off the streets of New York.”

As previously reported, Thompson, 50, met his untimely demise on Wednesday, December 4, as he was shot dead in broad daylight outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan just before the morning rush hour.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed the attacker specifically targeted Thompson.

Despite numerous pedestrians passing by, the gunman waited for his intended victim, firing as soon as Thompson approached the hotel.

The killer was caught on surveillance video carrying a backpack before he went into the park – and then coming out of the park without it.

New images of the alleged shooter have been released by the NYPD, revealing a smirking young man in a hooded jacket inside the hostel. The suspect was seen wearing a face mask during his stay at the establishment and was later spotted in a nearby housing project before the shooting occurred.

Law enforcement sources suspect the killer to be a trained shooter due to his precise execution of the crime.

The bullets used in the murder reportedly had the words “delay” and “depose” inscribed on them, potentially referring to an insurance-related book from 2010.

Law enforcement has been actively pursuing leads in the aftermath of the shooting, including the recovery of a phone near the crime scene believed to belong to the killer.

Investigators said the suspect arrived in New York City on a Greyhound bus that originated in Atlanta, Georgia.

via: RadarOnline.com