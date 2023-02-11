'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them

It’s Saturday, February 11, and people are *still* talking about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s appearance at the 2023 Grammys.

via: Radar Online

In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.

Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.

In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart “no drinking” during the star-studded event held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5.

Moments after their quick conversation, she spotted the cameras pointed directly at them and gave a blank expression before smiling and laughing at Noah’s jokes.

“Producers are so messy for this but I love it,” one viewer sounded off via TikTok. “Everyone acting like they’ve never had a moment like this with their significant other,” another wrote.

“Jennifer Garner at home eating popcorn like … Girlllllll he’s your problem now,” a third quipped, referring to his ex whom he was married to from 2005 to 2018.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Lopez for comment.

Over the years, Affleck went to rehab multiple times for alcohol, completing stints in 2001, 2017, and 2018.

“The only real cure for alcoholism is suffering,” he told WSJ. Magazine in a candid interview about how he overcame his personal struggles. “You just hope that your threshold for suffering is met somewhere before it destroys your life.”

Affleck and Lopez’s on-camera squabble comes on the heels of rumors that Affleck was “not happy” in their union, with sources claiming the pair have been fighting after exchanging vows.

“They’re back to the grind of work and co-parenting [with their exes],” the tipster said. “Reality has set in.”