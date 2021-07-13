Nivea Says Lil Wayne Convinced Her To Quit Music After He Promised To Take Care Of Her [Photo + Video]

Nivea’s new interview with Xscape’s member Kandi Burruss for her show “On That Note” caught people’s attention. During the wide-ranging interview, Nivea talked about her career as well as her relationships with Lil Wayne and ex-husband The-Dream.

via: Hot97

It’s no secret that Wayne and Nivea didn’t have the perfect love story. The two started dated back in 2002 and share two children together. The two were engaged to be married but things took an interesting turn.During a recent interview on Kandi Burruss’ On The Note, Nivea reveals that Lil Wayne convinced her to quit music at the height of her career.

“He said, ‘come be with me. I got you,’” Nivea recalled. She explained that she eventually sent in a letter to her label letting them know that she would be quitting music entirely as Wayne promised he would take care of her. “I’m just sitting there, like, being a housewife… and you know, Reginae for very young,” she said. “All of a sudden — this is kind of funny — he was like, ‘I ain’t never stay in an apartment before. Let’s get an apartment.’ So we move out the house and get an apartment but I never realized he did that to move Toya back in the house.”

Take a look at the clip below.

Both Lil Wayne’s other baby mothers, Toya Wright and Lauren London showed Nivea love after this interview. Even his daughter, Reginae, chimed in. She says, “I just love you so much. One of the strongest people I know.”

You gotta love seeing all the ladies come together and show their support for Nivea in the comments.