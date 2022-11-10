Nike Relationship with Kyrie Irving Likely Over, Phil Knight Says [Video]

Nike co-founder Phil Knight said he doubts Nike and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving have a future relationship.

via: ESPN

“I would doubt that we go back,” co-founder Phil Knight said in an interview that aired Thursday. “But I don’t know for sure.”

Nike announced last Friday that it has “suspended” its relationship with Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, part of the massive fallout that followed his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material.

The Nets also suspended Irving for at least five games; he has missed four already.

Irving signed with Nike in 2011 and has had a signature line of shoes since 2014, with his annual endorsement deal believed to be worth at least $11 million.

“Kyrie stepped over the line,” Knight said. “It’s kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can’t abide by and that’s why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that.”

Irving posted a since-deleted tweet last month with a link to a documentary that includes Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories about Jews. In a contentious postgame interview session a couple of days later, Irving defended his right to post what he wants.

The Nets said they decided to suspend Irving in part because he “refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Nike evidently also tried to get Irving to clarify or apologize.

“Same situation. He was dug in,” Knight said.

Irving eventually made an Instagram post after the Nets announced their decision to suspend him, writing in part, “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.”

A day later, Nike suspended its Irving relationship.

