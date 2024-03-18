[Updated] Nicki Minaj’s New Orleans 'Pink Friday 2' Concert Canceled Hours Before Show Due to 'Doctor's Orders' | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2′ show scheduled to take place at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center has reportedly been canceled just hours before fans were set to start arriving.

via Fox 8:

No reason for the cancelation was immediately provided, nor was any information about whether the stop on the “Pink Friday 2? world tour would be rescheduled.

Ticketmaster did not immediately confirm the cancelation nor provide access to a spokesperson. The Smoothie King Center’s box office number played only a recording that it was only staffed on Fridays.

But Fox 8 obtained an email announcing the cancelation to arena food and beverage vendors, and a worker answering the public safety phone number at the arena also confirmed the concert was canceled before hanging up.

An official notice still has not been sent by Ticketmaster or the Smoothie King Center, and there was no mention of the show being called off on Minaj’s social media channels shortly before 3 p.m.

Doors to the arena had been scheduled to open at 7 p.m., with opening act Monica scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m., followed by Minaj at 9 p.m.

No official word from Nicki’s team has been given and tickets for the canceled show are still being sold on Ticketmaster — however fans at the venue have started to vent their frustrations from finding out the show has been canceled on social media.

We don’t know what happened — but we hope everything with Nicki is okay!

Update: Smoothie King Center has issued a statement.

“Due to doctor’s orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight. As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve. We are working diligently to find a new date, so please hold onto your tickets, and we will inform you all soon.”

Get well soon, Nicki!