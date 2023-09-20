Nicki Minaj's Husband, Kenneth Petty, Ordered to Serve Up to 120 Days on 'Home Detention' for Making Terroristic Threats Towards Offset

Nicki Minaj’s husband got himself in more trouble.

According to court reporter Meghan Cuniff, a Los Angeles federal judge has ordered Kenneth Petty to serve “up to” 120 days on home detention (aka house arrest) for “making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

An LA federal judge has ordered Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, to serve "up to" 120 days on home detention for "making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record." The individual is Offset, Cardi B's husband. pic.twitter.com/5sWU3JLtyw — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 21, 2023

If you recall, last week Kenneth and his friends got on Instagram Live looking for Offset at 4am in NYC while Offset was down in Atlanta turning up with Kai Cenat.

In the video, Kenneth openly threatened Offset alongside his friends — and the clip landed in front of Kenneth’s probation officer who filed a report with the judge.

Meghan notes that neither Cardi B nor Offset’s participation were needed to file the complaint — the probation officer acted on his own volition.

Kenneth also didn’t try to deny his actions or fight the motion in court.

Also notable: Probation officer and judge did not need an outside report/complaint to act on this. @OffsetYRN and @iamcardib didn’t even seem to care – Offset LOL’d about it in a video as he walked off a jet, I think while going to say hey to Deion Sanders at the Colorado game. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) September 21, 2023

It looks like Kenneth won’t be “outside” anytime soon.