Nicki Minaj Teases Something for Friday [Photos]

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram with an announcement of sorts.



Decked in her finest pair of Crocs and covered in fluffy pink pillows, the rapper simply teased “F R I D A Y.”

This is the first fans have heard from Nicki since the top of the year.

Since Nicki’s last release, she and husband Kenneth Petty have been facing allegations from his rape accuser — accusing the pair of using money in attempt to silence her from speaking out.

Nicki also, sadly, lost her father in a hit-and-run in New York back in February.

We don’t know what Nicki has in store for ‘Friday,’ but she clearly has a lot she could talk about