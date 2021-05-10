'RHOA': Marlo Hampton Accuses Kandi Burruss Of Initiatiating Strippergate Rumors [Video]

On the third and final part of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ reunion special. Marlo Hampton claimed Kandi Burruss was the one who told her what happened with Bolo the stripper at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party.

via: AceShowbiz

During the reunion special, Marlo claimed that it was Kandi Burruss who told her about Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam’s alleged hookup with male stripper Bolo at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

It started after host Andy Cohen read a fan question in which the fan alluded that Kenya Moore and Marlo thought Kandi knew more than she let on about the matter. “Because I was in the room next door to them so I automatically get dragged into the situation?” Kandi asked in shock.

“Everybody knows Kandi knows. You know Kandi, I love you to death… but right now, I don’t care now. At the end of the day, keep it to you 100,” said Marlo. She also claimed that Kandi told her the following morning “what she heard and what happened” that night.

Meanwhile, Kenya defended herself for trying to personally investigate the sex noises and “multiple women’s voices” she claimed she heard that night. “It doesn’t matter if [the cameras] were up or down, we’re still at work,” she told Andy.

“I think anytime that you have sex with someone or explore, as you say, is within their right. However, it’s my right to exploit what they do in a cast house for a reality TV show,” she said. “If they wanted to do it at home, they could have. If they wanted to go on the beach, they could have. If they wanted to go in the car, they could have. But they happened to be in the home doing what they were doing.”

The reunion also sees Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali got into another fight over her alleged romance with the prophet. Meanwhile, Drew also apologized over her a gag gift to the Christmas party.

If it wasn’t for Kandi and Bolo, this season would have been an even bigger snooze fest.