Golden Globes 2022 Canceled by NBC Amid Growing HFPA Scandals

The 2022 Golden Globe Awards have been canceled by NBC as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tries to reform amid mounting controversy.

In a statement obtained by lovebscott.com, NBC writes:

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform, however, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.

As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

Do we give Scarlett Johansson any credit for this?