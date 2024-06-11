Nicki Minaj Shares Cryptic ‘Single’ Post; Social Media Reacts | lovebscott.com

Nicki Minaj has sparked something of a frenzy on social media after making a vague announcement that has left fans guessing.

The Queens rapper shared a post via X that read, “yes single” and it has since gone viral. Many fans question if Nicki is referring to her husband, or to new music.

“Whatever it is, I just hope it makes you happy @NICKIMINAJ…” reacts one fan. “Oh so u are single? Or are we getting a single? We are CONFUSED BABES!” questions another.

Yes

Single … — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2024

Nicki Minaj and her hubby, Kenneth Petty, were childhood sweethearts turned life partners. “We were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood,” she previously wrote via X. “He was on my body before the big ol’ ghetto booty. Before the fame and fortune. Fought my boyfriend cuz I wouldn’t be his girl. He was always a lil brazy. But anyway, timing is everything.”

The couple gave birth to their son, Papa Bear, Sept. 30, 2020. “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.. “I am so grateful and in love with my son. Madly in love,” she added. “My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

There’s no word if Minaj is referring to her relationship status or new music. We’ll keep you posted.

via: Hot97

Following the tweet, in a video posted on social media Minaj appears to be reminiscing about giving birth to her son in 2020.

“One day, they’re yelling ‘push’ and you’re in pain,” the 41-year-old said. “Then one day, comes out a beautiful baby boy.”

“Thank God your glory,” Minaj whispered into the camera. “Congratulations to him and my ma up there, you’re doing a great job. In case no one’s told you that, you’re doing a great job.”