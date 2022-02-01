Nicki Minaj Reveals Her Conditions For A Verzuz Hits Battle [Video]

Ever since the start of the Verzuz hits battle web show during the lockdown of 2020, one person plenty of people wanted to see step on the stage is Nicki Minaj.

In an interview snippet from Houston’s 97.9 The Box, which premiered on their Instagram page on Monday (Jan. 31), the Queen rapper was asked if she would do a Verzuz and which artist would she battle when taking part in the showdown.

When radio host J-Mac suggested that Drake and Lil Wayne are the only two rappers who she could do a Verzuz with, Nicki disagreed because she felt they both have stronger hip-hop hits than her. However, the Queens, N.Y. rhymer offered that it would have to be a female MC to go against her in a Verzuz battle.

“But see, Drake and Wayne have so many bona fide hip-hop hits, so I don’t know,” she said. “But I do think there might be a female or two that can…[battle me].”

Nicki Minaj then revealed that Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have talked to her about possibly doing a Verzuz.

“Well, they were talking to me about it,” she disclosed. “Look, if it’s going to be fun, then you never know. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

“It should feel like a celebration, that’s exactly what I would like it to feel like,” she added. “Fun, happiness. Because a lot of times with my career, stuff would feel like work. And now I’m just like, ‘No. Everything needs to feel good. That’s it.’”

Although Nicki didn’t name a worthy opponent for her to do a Verzuz with, one rapper that comes up in the Verzuz battle conversation is Lil’ Kim. Although Kim and Nicki have feuded in the past, Kim has said she would do a Verzuz against the Pink Friday creator.

In June of 2021, while on the red carpet before the 2021 BET Awards, DJ Envy, of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club morning radio show, asked Kim who she would like to do a hit-for-hit battle against and she named Nicki Minaj with no hesitation.

“Now, I have to ask,” Envy said. “Not gonna say who again, but would you do a Verzuz?”

Kim replied, “Yes.”

DJ Envy followed up, “Is there anybody that you would do it against or you’re just ready for anybody?”

Lil’ Kim quickly responded, “Nicki.”

Stunned by Kim’s answer, Envy replied, “Nicki? Really? I would love to see that.”

Kim concluded, “Yes, me, too.”

Rap fans would also love to see a Verzuz battle between Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim. Let’s hope it happens real soon.

