Nicki Minaj Praises Taylor Swift, Says She'd Collaborate with Her 'In a Heartbeat'

Nicki Minaj is down to work with Taylor Swift.

via Page Six:

The “Super Bass” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to praise Taylor Swift after her pal was named Spotify’s artist of the year.

“The SAG[ITTARIUS] QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!!” she wrote.

“She takes months & years off then comes back with great music & fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!!”

A fan asked Minaj if she would ever collaborate with the “Bad Blood” hitmaker, to which the rapper responded, “In a heartbeat.”

Minaj gushed over Swift as she reached a milestone with her new album “Pink Friday 2” breaking the record for the most “vinyl sales for any female rap album in history.

“That means that retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyls would be in such high demand,” she wrote. “Now they do! That’s a marvelous thing!”

The “Anaconda” rapper, 41, further applauded the “Lover” songstress, 34 — who held the 2022 record for the top-selling vinyl for her album Midnights, per Statista.

“Taylor & her fans have put in the work,” she wrote. “Now it’s our turn.”

This is a CELEBRATION!!!!!,” Minaj continued. “The point is that we have something to aspire to as we watch the SAG QUEEN Taylor & the swifties.”

Aside from Swift being named the number one global artist on Spotify, her hits “Anti-Hero” and “Cruel Summer” made the top 10 songs worldwide list.

The Grammy winner’s album “Lover” also ranked number seven globally.

Swift’s success has skyrocketed in the past year as she officially reached billionaire status after embarking on her Eras Tour route this year, Bloomberg News analysis reported in October.

Her tour is even on track to become the highest-grossing tour in history as it’s expected to bring in $4.1 billion, according to the Washington Post.

The anticipation to purchase tickets for the “Love Story” singer’s tour sent fans into a frenzy in Nov. 2022 as Ticketmaster’s website crashed and were instead sold to resellers, who asked for around $449 each.

We can’t believe Ice Spice got to work with Taylor before Nicki did. It seems like that would’ve happened years ago.