Keke Palmer Agrees With Taraji P. Henson on Not Being Paid Her Worth, Says 'No One Can Really Have One Job Anymore'

Keke Palmer is weighing-in on Taraji P. Henson’s recent comments about being paid her worth as a Black woman in Hollywood.

via Complex:

Henson’s now-viral comments on thoughts of retiring from acting struck a nerve with Palmer, who shared actress-comedian Robin Thede’s X thread about financial deductions that Black actresses face. On Instagram, Palmer gave a lengthy explanation about why she keeps a steady stream of income in entertainment fields besides acting. Henson, who plays Shug Avery in the upcoming musical drama The Color Purple, also has a hair and skincare line, TPH.

“The entertainment industry is just like any other industry. We run businesses to keep our brands afloat, us being the brand/business,” Palmer began on her Instagram post. “And it’s that team of company members that decrease any assumed large lump sum. This includes monthly expenses just like everyone else. In the words of biggie “more money more problems.”

She continued, “To make money you must spend money so what seems like a lot is taken by a lot. There is still privilege in this depending what vantage point you are seeing from, but in our industry amongst one another this is neutralized.”

“This is why no one can really have one job anymore! People working outside of the entertainment industry may do Uber eats, [Postmates], accountant part time, substitute teacher every other week etc.”

The Nope actress also explained why she’s a quadruple threat who stays true to the Keke ‘Keep a Job’ Palmer nickname given to her by fans. “For an entertainment career you may be like me, an actor, influencer, host, singer, speaker etc. I keep a job because I HAVE to haha. We ALL work multiple jobs and we may like some but also because we HAVE to,” she wrote.

Stressing the importance of entrepreneurship, Palmer added, “Having one job for anyone is not really an option no matter what industry unless you are like the top top top TOP earner and I mean that’s like Bill Gates and them I suppose. Idk because I can’t relate haha!”

The mother-of-one asserted that she’s “not complaining or comparing,” but acknowledged that “we all have similar struggles in our industries and it’s because corporations run everything and they aren’t people.”

Palmer’s thoughts follow Henson’s interview on SiriusXM with The Color Purple director Blitz Bazawule and actress Danielle Brooks. On the radio show, Henson told Gayle King about her exhaustion with being undervalued despite being an acting veteran.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” a tearful Henson said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired.”

