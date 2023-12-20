Rachel Mcadams Explains Why She Turned Down ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion Commercial

Rachel McAdams has finally shared why she didn’t participate in the fan-favorite 2023 Black Friday Walmart commercial and reunite with her “Mean Girls” cast, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.

via Page Six:

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” she told VarietyWednesday.

“I’ve never done commercials,” she further explained of her absence, “and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

However, she said the thought of a movie reunion sounds “awesome.”

McAdams also admitted she had no idea her former “Mean Girls” co-stars would be included in the commercial — information which may have changed her attitude toward it.

“I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later,” she said.

Page Six exclusively revealed in November that McAdams, 45, simply “didn’t want to do it,” but that the other original cast members “loved being together.”

“They had a great time talking about being moms, and it was definitely a loss not having Rachel there,” our source added.

Lohan, 37, welcomed her first child, a son named Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas in July.

Seyfried, 38, shares her daughter, Nina, 6, and son, Thomas, 3, with her husband Thomas Sadoski, while Chabert, 41, has a 7-year-old daughter, Julia, with her husband David Nehdar.

McAdams is also a mother of two, sharing her 5-year-old son and daughter who was born in 2020 with her longtime partner, Jamie Linden.

While the “Notebook” star confirmed she wasn’t interested in the “Mean Girls” commercial this year, she revealed to Variety that she almost came back for the “Mean Girls” musical film set to debut in January 2024.

“Tina [Fey] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she explained.

“I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”

Bummer. She missed out on a cute moment.