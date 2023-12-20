Tiffany Haddish Enters Not Guilty Plea in Los Angeles DUI Case

Tiffany Haddish has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges following her DUI arrest over Thanksgiving weekend.

via People:

Her defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the Girls Trip star, 44, during an arraignment on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14, the office said.

The comedian was arrested in the early hours of Nov. 24 after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of her Tesla. She was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor count of driving with .08% blood alcohol content.

After being released the same day, she performed at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California, and poked fun at the situation, stating, “I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and I answered my prayers,” according to a recording obtained by TMZ.

While opening up about the arrest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Nov. 27, Haddish said the situation “will never happen again.” She explained that her Tesla parked itself after she fell asleep but was blocking part of the street after officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department had arrived.

While she said she was in “good spirits” following the incident, she told the outlet, “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.”

She echoed the same sentiments in a birthday tribute to herself, shared on Instagram on Dec. 3, writing in part, “Happy Birthday to me!!!!!. I am ready for my next chapter in life. I have more music and Another Book coming and I can’t wait to share with the world all of the work I have been doing for My Family and All my Real Unicorns.”

Of the book, titled I Curse You With Joy, which will be published in May, Haddish told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that fans will learn more about her “rollercoaster of success.”

“I’m so excited to share the rollercoaster of success that I’ve been on with my readers, and to show them that just because I’m famous, that doesn’t mean I’m not human. I find the joy in the hardest things in life which you’ll all be able to read about in this new book,” her statement read.

Haddish has recently been sharing scenes from her trip to Hawaii on Instagram. One of her latest uploads includes a video where she is seen going down a water slide. She tells her fans of the vacation, “No, life is not this all the time, but it is today. Life is today. Every day is a different day.”

We wish her the best.