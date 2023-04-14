Nicki Minaj Plays with Ice Spice in Video for 'Princess Diana' Remix [Video]

Nicki Minaj is continuing to support newbie rapper Ice Spice.

The two linked up for a remix to Ice’s “Princess Diana” — and an accompanying video.

via Complex:

Recently the 23-year-old Bronx up-and-comer scored a Dazed magazine cover headlined “The People’s Princess.” Nicki hit social media to shout her out, writing, “GAG!!! ‘The people’s PRINCESS.’ Catch it!!!” The Queen MC also quoted Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana” lyrics back to her in the comments.

The “Munch” artist quote-tweeted the post, adding, “Ya heard da QUEEN.”

It should be noted that Ice Spice apparently has also entered a partnership with Nicki’s new Heavy On It record label.

Check out the video below.