Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert & Post Malone to Headline Rolling Loud California 2024

Rolling Loud California always brings it with the festival lineups, and now we know that this is true for 2024 as well.

via: Billboard

Led by superstars Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert and Post Malone, the sprawling list of performers features more than 90 of the biggest and buzziest names across rap, R&B, pop and Latin music. Rolling Loud California 2024 will take over Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, Calif., from March 15 to 17, 2024.

Minaj — a 2023 Billboard Music Awards finalist for top rap female artist — headlines a packed opening day for the festival. On Friday, March 15, Hollywood Park Grounds will be treated to performances from YG & Tyga, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rae Sremmurd, Sexyy Red, Lil Tecca, Luh Tyler, Lay Bankz, Lil Gnar and JELEEL!

The Friday night performance is one of the first Minaj has confirmed for 2024. The two-time 2024 Grammy nominee is currently gearing up for the release of Pink Friday 2 — the sequel to her 2010 Billboard 200-topping debut studio album — and she’s teased an accompanying tour multiple times. Pink Friday 2 is set to arrive on Minaj’s birthday, Dec. 8.

On Saturday, March 16, “Circles” hitmaker Post Malone will lead an eye-popping lineup that includes appearances from Summer Walker, Big Sean, $uicideboy$, Larry June, Flo Milli, Pi’erre Bourne, Veeze, BigXthaPlug, Kaliii, Rob49, DC the Don, KenTheMan, 2Rare, Jordan Ward, Maiya the Don and Danny Towers. A mystery guest is listed in the second row of Saturday’s lineup between Big Sean and Larry June. Rolling Loud has yet to hint or reveal who the surprise act might be.

Finally, “Just Wanna Rock” rapper Lil Uzi Vert — who scored yet another Billboard Hot 100 hit with Minaj this year with their “Endless Fashion” (No. 20) duet — is set to close out the festival on Sunday, March 17, alongside a lineup that includes Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Ski Mask the Slump God, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, That Mexican OT, 310babii, Chase Shakur, Sukihana, Ryan Trey, Cash Cobain, Wolfacejoeyy and Rich Amiri.

Billboard chart-topping regional Mexiacan singer-songwriter Junior H will serve as Friday’s special guest, with regional Mexican band Fuerza Regida acting as Saturday’s, and award-winning corridos tumbados trailblazer Natanael Cano as Sunday’s. DJ Scheme, DJ Five Venoms and DJ Stevie J will be tasked with keeping the vibes going and providing a soundtrack for three-day bonanza.

Earlier this year during Mar. 3-5, 2023, the most recent Rolling Loud California lineup — headed by Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and Future — electrified SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Presale for Rolling Loud California 2024 begins Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. PT, and general onsale begins the following day on Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can click here to RSVP for first access to tickets — and a chance to win free tickets before they go on sale — right now.

Check out the full Rolling Loud California 2024 lineup below:

RL CALIFORNIA 2024 PRESALE THU, 11/16 @ 10AM PT ON SALE FRI, 11/17 @ 10AM PT RSVP for first access to tickets + a chance to win free tickets before they go on sale. ? https://t.co/PsLzA2nUuz pic.twitter.com/A0W2FNpUXl — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 14, 2023