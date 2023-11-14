Patrick Mahomes Admits He’s Worn The Same Pair of Underwear for Every Game Since His Rookie Year [Video]

Patrick Mahomes has confirmed the red-underwear rumors.

via: Page Six

Mahomes admitted he has worn the same pair of underwear for every game since his rookie year.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 28, made the proclamation while appearing on ESPN’s “ManningCast” with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning during “Monday Night Football.”

“First, my wife, Brittany, got them for me, so I’m not throwin’ y’all down, but I have to wear ’em, ya know,” he explained of his undergarments.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes confirmed last night to @EliManning and Peyton Manning that he has worn the same pair of underwear for every game of his NFL career: pic.twitter.com/GezPd08Km0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2023

“At the same time, I threw ’em on that first season [in 2017, and] we had a pretty good season that season.”

Mahomes explained that he only slips into the old undies on game days, clarifying that they are “not too worn down” or “nasty.”

“I clean ’em. I wash ’em. Every once in a while, at least,” he joked, adding, “I mean, if we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash ’em, you know? I’ve gotta just keep it rolling.”

The QB doesn’t see himself letting go of the peculiar tradition in fear of jinxing his NFL career.

“As long as I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going,” he said.

This is the first time Mahomes himself has owned up to repeatedly wearing his unmentionables. However, the Chiefs’ former backup quarterback Chad Henne had spilled the secret back in February.

“He has a baseball background, so he has to have a certain thing each and every day,” the retired NFL player shared on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” while discussing Mahomes’ game-day routine. “He comes in, he does his work. His notes are written out a certain way. Same pair of underwear, which probably not a lot of people know, on game day. He’s been wearing it since I’ve been part of it.”

Henne, 38, also revealed the color of Mahomes’ lucky underwear is red but couldn’t confirm the brand.

“They’re red. I’m not sure if they’re Hanes or if they’re Lululemon, but it’s one or two of those brands, and ever since he comes in the locker room — boom, it’s right there,” he said. “I’ll be stretching, and like I said, you just glimpse up, and you’re like, ‘Damn, kid’s wearing them again.’

“This definitely has to be a superstition and a good-luck charm, for sure,” Henne added.

There seems to be a method to Mahomes’ madness, as he has played in three Super Bowls — two of which he won.