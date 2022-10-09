  1. Home
Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Pete Davidson and More Appear in New 'Call of Duty' Trailer [Video]

October 09, 2022 11:00 AM PST

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ just dropped a new trailer featuring a slew of artists and entertainers.

Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Kane Brown and others get ready to ‘squad up’ in the clip.

Interestingly enough, a few weeks ago Cardi B announced via Twitter that she had to turn down a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal because she couldn’t attend the shoot due to having to go to court.

She had to appear for a court date where she pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a 2018 incident involving her and two other women that worked at a strip club.

It is assumed that due to other circumstances, Activision and representatives for Cardi B were not able to reschedule her shoot day.

We don’t know if this is the same promo Cardi was scheduled to shoot — but we’re guessing it is.

Check out the trailer below.

