Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Pete Davidson and More Appear in New 'Call of Duty' Trailer [Video]

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ just dropped a new trailer featuring a slew of artists and entertainers.

Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Kane Brown and others get ready to ‘squad up’ in the clip.

Interestingly enough, a few weeks ago Cardi B announced via Twitter that she had to turn down a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal because she couldn’t attend the shoot due to having to go to court.

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

She had to appear for a court date where she pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor assault charges stemming from a 2018 incident involving her and two other women that worked at a strip club.

It is assumed that due to other circumstances, Activision and representatives for Cardi B were not able to reschedule her shoot day.

We don’t know if this is the same promo Cardi was scheduled to shoot — but we’re guessing it is.

Check out the trailer below.

#ModernWarfare2 live action trailer featuring Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson and more. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/YIdOZhRDSP — Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (@CODMW2022) October 9, 2022