Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson to Headline Essence Festival [Video]

The Essence Festival will return to an in person event this summer with a huge, big name lineup of talent.

via: Rap-Up

Nicki Minaj and Janet Jackson will headline the four-night concert series when it returns to New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome from June 30 to July 3, it was announced today.

Before heading overseas for the U.K.’s Wireless Festival, the “Bussin” rapper will make her U.S. festival return on Friday. Jackson, who headlined in 2018, will bring her iconic hits back to the Essence stage on Saturday.

Kevin Hart will kick things off on Thursday, while New Edition caps off the festivities on Sunday. This year’s all-star lineup also includes The Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends, and Chloe x Halle. More names will be announced in the near future.

This is the first Essence Festival to be held in-person since 2019. The 2020 festival was canceled in the wake of the pandemic and 2021 was held virtually.

Tickets are on sale now. See the full lineup below.