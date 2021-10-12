Nicki Minaj Accused Of Blowing Off $20 Million Lawsuit Accusing Her Of Harassing Husband Kenneth Petty’s Attempted Rape Victim, Set To Be Hit With Default

Jennifer Hough, the victim in Kenneth’s 1995 first-degree attempted rape, is reportedly seeking a default judgment against the couple.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Jennifer Hough is pleading the judge presiding over her federal lawsuit grant her a default against Nicki and Kenneth.

Jennifer says she served both parties with the legal papers but neither has responded to the complaint. As a result, she wants a default, which is needed before one can score a default judgment.

Jennifer also revealed she is seeking $20 million in damages.

A judge has yet to rule. Earlier this year, Jennifer sued Nicki and Kenneth accusing them of harassing, intimidating, and inflicting emotional distress upon her by pressuring her to not speak about the original case.

Back in the ‘90s, Kenneth was arrested for attempted rape against Jennifer.

He was originally charged with first-degree rape but, then pleaded guilty to attempted rape per a plea deal. Kenneth spent four years in prison. Jennifer says soon after Nicki started dating Kenneth the rapper started talking about the 1995 case.

In the suit, Jennifer says Nicki falsely claimed she had recanted her allegations and said her husband was wrongfully accused.

In 2020, Petty was arrested after failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to California. He is required by law to register due to his past conviction.

Around the same time, Jennifer claims Nicki and Kenneth started having their associates put pressure on her to recant her claims.

Jennifer says Nicki called her up personally and offered to fly her from New York to Los Angeles, if she agreed to publicly state she made up the attempted rape allegations.

In court docs, Jennifer she turned down the offer and was immediately hit with an “onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits” at her home. At one point an offer of $500,000 was made but she turned it down.

She says Nicki’s actions have caused her to be fearful for her safety. She is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harassment, and witness intimidation.

Kenneth was convicted and placed on a sex offender list, but Nicki has always maintained her husband and Jennifer were dating at the time of the incident, insisting he was 15 at the time. To the claim, Jennifer said, “It wasn’t true.”