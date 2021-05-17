Nick Jonas Hospitalized After Being Injured On the Set of a New Show [Photo]

Nick Jonas was reportedly hospitalized Saturday after sustaining an injury while filming a new show. The incident is said to have taken place on set, but sources close to the singer would not disclose the nature of the injury.

via: US Weekly

According to TMZ, the “Jealous” crooner, 28, returned home the following day. Details of the Jonas Brothers member’s health scare — and the project he was working on — are unknown, but he’s still expected to appear on the live episode of The Voice on Monday, May 17.

Nick Jonas Injured On Set and Hospitalized https://t.co/Vz9Amdlj3i — TMZ (@TMZ) May 17, 2021

Along with his coaching duties on the NBC singing competition, the Camp Rock star is set to host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Pink, The Weeknd, BTS and Duran Duran are all lined up to perform at the event, but when asked what big plans he has up his sleeves, Jonas kept his lips sealed.

“There may be a performance that includes me and maybe other people I don’t know,” he teased during a recent interview with Access Hollywood, seemingly giving fans hope that he and brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas could take the stage together during the show.

Glad Nick is doing okay. You can watch Nick alongside coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice,” Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.