Nick Cannon Jokes His ‘Super Sperm’ Negates Birth Control

Nick Cannon says his sperm is so powerful that birth control is ineffective against it.

via Page Six:

“I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something,” he said on Howie Mandel’s “Does Stuff” podcast Tuesday, adding, “because I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant.”

When Mandel asked if the “Masked Singer” host, 42, was done expanding his brood, he replied, “I guess … yeah? I don’t wanna say yeah, and then, like, you know, it’s the reproductive system … it could happen at any time … I’m good with my dozen.”

Cannon added, “I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lesson.”

The “Wild ‘N Out” host first became a father in 2011, when his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 11.

He later welcomed sons Golden, 6, and Rise, 7 months, and daughter Powerful, 2, with ex Brittany Bell; twin boys Zion and Zillion, both 1, and daughter Beautiful, 5 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary, 9 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx, 7 months, with LaNisha Cole; and daughter Halo, 4 months, with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott also are parents to son Zen, who sadly passed away from brain cancer in December 2021. He was 5 months old.

The “Drumline” actor has been criticized heavily online for welcoming so many kids with so many different women.

For someone trying to be as ‘responsible’ as he possibly can, that’s a rather irresponsible statement to make. Use your desired methods of birth control, people. It IS effective.