Nick Cannon Admits He Mixed Up Mother’s Day Cards for His Baby Mamas

Nick Cannon admitted to getting his baby mamas mixed up when writing their Mother’s Day cards this year.

via Page Six:

During Monday’s episode of “The Daily Cannon,” he detailed that although he had all the right intentions to write “handwritten messages from the heart” for each of the women, it just didn’t work out as planned.

“I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down,” Cannon told co-hosts Courtney Bee Bledsoe, Mason Moussette and Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of his twins Zion and Zillion and 6-month-old Beautiful.

“As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama …” Cannon said before De La Rosa let out an audible “wow” from her microphone.

It is unclear if the DJ was one of the mothers who got swapped, but her reaction suggests that she received the correct card.

“I tried my best, I really did,” he added.

Cannon exclaimed that the mix-up might not have happened if he had “just gotten some generic s—t that everybody else got,” but his co-host didn’t let him off easy.

“No, if you would have focused, that wouldn’t have happened,” Bledsoe told him.

At this point, Nick has to be trolling us all for headlines.