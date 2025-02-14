NFL Star Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Gets Another Infraction On His Rap Sheet From Super Bowl Weekend

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Super Bowl weekend was not a good one for the Mahomes family.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s dad has been ordered to wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet days after he got into a brawl during the Super Bowl weekend.

Last February, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was picked up by the police for driving under the influence of alcohol for a third time or more during the Super Bowl weekend.

On Super Bowl weekend, the athlete’s father reportedly exchanged words with former MLB pitcher John Rocker in New Orleans. Following Mahomes Sr.’s poor conduct, a Texas District Attorney urged a judge to order the NFL star’s dad to wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet.

Details from the court document obtained by In Touch show that a District Attorney in Smith County, Texas, along with a community supervisor officer, filed the request on February 13.

“Patrick Mahomes … due to the defendant’s extensive travel outside of Smith County for sports events, it’s requested the defendant have an additional portable alcohol monitoring device when he’s not using his vehicle,” the District Attorney wrote.

The D.A. and community supervisor also asked that the new condition be added to Patrick Sr.’s sentence. The filing read:

“At your own expense, immediately submit to the SCRAM Bracelet Alcohol Monitoring Program, directed by your Supervision Officer, and continue use of said device until released by the court.”

The District Attorney and Community Supervisor also instructed that there should be no “attempt to remove, circumvent or tamper with the monitoring unit or any associated equipment and follow all rules and regulations of said monitoring program.”

Mahomes Sr.’s new offense comes a little over a year after he was pulled over by the cops for driving while drunk during the last Super Bowl.

Mahomes Sr. cannot seem to stay out of trouble. During his DUI arrest last February, the body cam footage showed him telling the officer: “I’m supposed to be going to the Super Bowl to watch my son play football, and this is what we’re doing?”

The football star’s dad reportedly got out on a $100,000 bond following his 2024 arrest. Mahomes Sr. was also previously detained on a DWI second or more charge in 2019 and was sentenced to 40 days in jail.

That was not the end of it; by August 2024, Mahomes Sr. reportedly pleaded guilty to a felony driving while intoxicated charge. His attorney, Joseph D. Murphy, claimed that Mahomes Jr.’s dad had entered a written plea deal agreement with local authorities. Murphy added:

“Our client is now living a sober life, and we believe that the steps he has taken to better his life have helped us negotiate a plea recommendation for probation.”

Following his arrest, Mahomes Sr. reportedly agreed to a five-year probation with close supervision for the first 12 months to ensure he is sticking to the terms of his deal.

Mahomes Sr.’s October arrest earned him 10 days in jail. The Blast confirmed that he was booked into the Smith County Jail at 4:53 pm on Monday, October 21, 2024. His expected release date was slated for October 31, 2024.

The former athlete’s criminal records in Texas have existed for nearly 15 years with his mugshots as an active part of his criminal backlogs. In 2016, during a football game between TCU and Texas Tech, Patrick Mahomes Sr. faced charges of public intoxication.

Two years later, in 2018, he was sentenced to 40 days in county jail after a previous DWI arrest. During his February 2024 arrest, the athlete’s dad reportedly tried to use his son’s status to escape arrest. In his words:

“My son is getting ready to play in the f-cking Super Bowl, OK? Just listen to me. I am not drunk. I promise you. I’ve had some drinks. But he can’t have this right now. Listen, this can’t happen … Patrick Mahomes.”

The NFL athlete seems to be the only one with a clean record in his family. His little brother was dragged to court for inappropriate sexual conduct with a woman identified as Aspen Vaughn in 2023.

The social media influencer was reportedly at Vaughn’s Restaurant and Lounge in Kansas City when he pushed a waiter who wanted to enter the room he was in. He eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge and received a sentence of 120 days in jail, along with six months of probation.

The NFL player’s younger siblings previously got three felony charges for aggravated sexual battery against him dismissed two months before his sentencing. He reportedly grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her forcefully in a park in Kansas in February 2023.

