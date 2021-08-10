New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns [Video]

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he would step down in 14 days, after an searing investigation found he had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.

Cuomo called the impeachment investigation into him “politically motivated” — but added that he was stepping down because he would “never want to be unhelpful in any way.”

“I’m a New Yorker, born and bred. I’m a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society,” he said.

Cuomo continued: “New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you. I would never want to be unhelpful in any way.”

A New York state investigation released last week found Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law.” Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations, but today said he has “been too familiar with people” and apologized to the women he said he “truly offended.”

After the state report was released, President Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and more than two thirds of New York state senators called on Cuomo to resign.

It’s being reported that New York Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul will replace Cuomo, becoming New York’s first female governor.