RHOA's Kenya Moore Files for Divorce from Husband Marc Daly After 4 Years of Marriage

It’s over for Kenya Moore and Marc Daly.

via: People

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, filed the marriage dissolution documents in Fulton County, Georgia, in May, a rep for Moore confirms to PEOPLE.

She and Daly had been living in a “bonafide state of separation” since September 2019, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

In the filing, Moore said that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and cannot be reconciled, Radar reported.

The reality star also requested sole physical and legal custody of her and Daly’s daughter Brooklyn, who turns 3 in November.

Moore also claimed “the parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as marital debt which must be equitably divided,” according to Radar.

In June, Daly filed a response to Moore’s custody petition, requesting joint legal custody of Brooklyn, documents obtained by Radar Online revealed. He agreed that Moore could have primary physical custody.

The restaurateur asked that the court award him “separate real and personal property,” Radar reported. He also requested that Moore pay for his legal fees. (The case is still ongoing, and a judge has yet to rule on the motions.)

Moore and Daly wed in June 2017 and welcomed Brooklyn in November 2018.

Less than a year later, in September 2019, they split for the first time.

Wishing the best for Kenya and Marc.