Jim Jones Cleared in FL Airport Brawl, Cops Agree It's Self-Defense | lovebscott.com

Jim Jones was involved in a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport scuffle on Saturday (May 4) as he warded off two attackers. First reported by TMZ, the Harlemite can be seen in the video riding the escalator and attempting to make his way to the bottom. Two white men can be seen standing on the escalator near Jones before things quickly escalate to violence.

Today(May 8) TMZ reports, Jones’ wild airport royal rumble made for plenty of bumps and bruises, but it won’t be a stain on anyone’s criminal record — no one involved wants to press charges, and cops are backing Jim’s version of events.

According to the police report, Jones told officers the altercation started when he stood up to collect his belongings from the first class overhead compartment as the plane landed, but before it came to a complete stop. He claims that prompted a fellow passenger, James Dos Santos, to confront him and push him in the chest.

Jim says he grabbed Dos Santos’ arm, gave him a stern warning and Dos Santos quickly apologized.

However, Jim told cops another guy, Alexander Lekht, also got involved by screaming at him from a different seat. Deputies were apparently called to the gate, but Jim declined to report the incident and headed to baggage claim.

According to the report, Lekht continued to follow and antagonize Jim and attempted to make him flinch with a sudden movement … to which Jim didn’t react.

The hijinks continued when they got on the escalator — the report says Lekht made a “second jerk motion” at Jim, leading the Harlemite to grab and detain Lekht until deputies could get to the scene.

Jones says Lekht then began swinging wild punches, and he turned around to find Dos Santos also throwing punches at him.

Cops say airport surveillance video backed up what Jim told them about the incident.