Chet Hanks Goes On Rage-Filled Rant To Mock Vaccine Touters Despite Parents Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Past Coronavirus Struggle [Video]

Chet Hanks went an anti-vaccine tirade, telling people to “get over” COVID-19 and to “stay inside” if you’re unhealthy.

The rapper-turned-actor pleading with his nearly half a million followers to “look out for each other and get this s–t under control” by getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

About 30 seconds into his faux public plea, however, the real Chet Hanks came out to play.

“Hey, guys. So, um, just checking in,” he began the minute-long clip, which he filmed from the driver’s seat of his car. “Look, I’ve been on the fence about this for a while. That’s why I’ve never spoke [sic] on it, but with the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say, like, I got the vaccine, I think everybody should, I think it’s really important that we all do this, just as, like, citizens, as Americans. We have to look out for each other and get this s–t under control, guys.”

“So I suggest to all my followers, you guys, make/set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing–PSYCH! B—H! IF IT AIN’T BROKE, DON’T FIX IT,” he shouted into his phone. “I NEVER HAD COVID. THEY AIN’T STICKIN’ ME WITH THAT MOTHAF–KING NEEDLE! IT’S THE MOTHAF–KIN’ FLU. GET OVER IT, OK? IF YOU’RE SICK, STAY INSIDE. I’M TIRED OF HAVING TO, OK? WHY ARE WE WORKING AROUND Y’ALL? IF YOU’RE IN DANGER, STAY YOUR ASS INSIDE. I’M TIRED OF WEARING A MOTHAF–KIN’ MASK.”

While the messaging is definitely on brand, it’s interesting that Chet would be of this opinion given that his own parents were among the first high-profile celebrities to publicly reveal their positive diagnoses last March.

At the time, 65-year-old Tom and 64-year-old Rita were in Australia in pre-production for an upcoming film when they fell ill. After testing positive for COVID-19, they were isolated inside a local hospital for three days.

Hanks has previously said that his wife “went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. I had some bad body aches and was very fatigued, and that’s how the COVID-19 went through us.”

At the time, Wilson expressed gratitude for “the medical care we got in Queensland,” saying, “We share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus. I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine.”

After recovering, both Tom and Rita volunteered to donate blood plasma for COVID-19 research.

Wilson even commemorated the one-year anniversary of falling ill to the virus.

“One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19. I want to take a moment to say how grateful we are for our health, how thankful we are for the medical care we got in Queensland, and that we share in the sorrow of each person who lost a loved one to this virus,” she wrote on Instagram this past March, adding, “I’m hopeful for so many being able to get the vaccine.”

