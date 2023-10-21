New Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wax Figure Draws Comparisons to Mr. Clean, Vin Diesel, and More [Photos]

A new wax figure of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has fans questioning what the artist was thinking when they made it.

via: Complex

The sculpture of the 51-year-old recently debuted at the French wax museum and people couldn’t help but notice how much lighter it looked compared to the movie star. The figure also drew comparisons to Mr. Clean, Pitbull, and Johnson’s The Fate of the Furious co-star Vin Diesel.

It didn’t take long for reactions on social media to start flowing as people dragged the figure with all sorts of jokes.

“When you order The Rock off http://Wish.com,” one person tweeted. Another said, “… mannn… if they don’t get this Dwayne Diesel Sosa wax figure tf outta here.”

Someone else tweeted, “how do you whitewash a wax figure????”

While his wax figure was being ridiculed, Johnson’s surprise return to the WWE ring last month was much more appreciated. On the Sept. 15 broadcast, sports analyst and former Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee opened the show with WWE superstar Austin Theory, where they got into a back-and-forth banter.

The Rock’s theme music eventually cut the two off, and the arena exploded in excitement as The People’s Champ embraced the scores of people chanting his name. Johnson’s appearance on Friday Night Smackdown comes after he did an interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday and revealed he is “open” to taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Johnson also confirmed the highly-anticipated match was supposed to happen at WrestleMania 39. He had a verbal agreement with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and President Chairman in early 2022, but there was no direction on where the storyline would go following the bout.