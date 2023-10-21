Ex-NFL Star Cam Newton Serves Former GF With Legal Papers at Her Atlanta Home Demanding Return of His 2017 Bentley

Cam Newton, the former NFL star, is caught up in a legal tussle with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his four children.

via: Radar Online

Newton isn’t playing around with his ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor when it comes to the luxury automobile he claimed she refused to return.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-NFL star hired a process server to track down his ex on August 30.

The server told the court he showed up at a home in Atlanta where a 60-year-old woman answered the door. He told the women he had a delivery for Kia. The server said the woman called for “Kia” to come to the door.

In his declaration, the server said Kia came to the door but then attempted to avoid service by claiming she wasn’t Kia. Despite the back and forth, Cam said his ex was properly served and asked that his lawsuit proceed.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, Cam sued Shakia ‘Kia’ Proctor, the mother to four of his children, over a 2017 Bentley.

Cam and Kia started dating in 2013 and split in 2019. Their breakup went down around the same time Cam was rumored to be in a relationship with an Instagram model named La Reina Shaw.

The ex-NFL and La Reina Shaw would later have children together.

In his lawsuit, Cam claimed he had allowed Kia to use his 2017 Bentley Bentayga while they were together.

The suit said, “Although the relationship has ended, [Kia] remains in possession of the Car and refuses to return the car” to Cam.

Cam claimed he bought the car on May 23, 2018. He said the vehicle is in his name solely.

The ex-NFL star said he let Kia use the car with the understanding she would return it if they broke up.

“In 2019, the relationship ended, and [Kia] moved out of [Newton’s] residence,” the lawsuit explained.

“As part of the moveout process, [Cam] allowed [Kia] to use the Car to move her things out of [Cam’s] residence with the understanding that the Car would be promptly returned,” the suit read. “[Kia] never returned the vehicle to [Cam] after she moved out of [Cam’s] residence.”

Cam said he has made multiple demands for the car keys, but Kia has blown him off.

The suit said, “[Kia] stubbornly refuses to recognize [Cam’s] ownership of, and right to possess the Car.”

Cam has demanded the court help him get his Bentley back. Kia has yet to respond to the case in court.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Cam and his ex-girlfriend have been battling it out in court for years. In 2019, Kia sued the football star for paternity and child support.

The exes share sons Camidas, Chosen Sebastian, and Cashmere Saint Newton along with daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella. Kia had a daughter Shakira from a previous relationship that Cam helped raise.

In her lawsuit, Kia accused Cam of failing to pay the utilities on her home despite agreeing to do so in a temporary agreement.

Cam had been previously ordered to pay Kia $14,268 per month in support and cover various monthly bills.