BY: Jon Paul Published 5 hours ago

I truly can’t remember the first time that I ever felt “seen” on television or in a movie. I can recall seeing queer-coded characters on shows like “Rosanne” and “Boy Meets World,” but I never saw a character that stuck out to me and made me feel good about myself.

This often haunted me, living in a space in the world where I usually felt judged for how I presented and frequently felt alone in many of my struggles. Many of these struggles led me to some dark places — spaces that I never thought I would ever be able to get out of.

For years, I have written about some of my experiences, so when Wiley approached me to write a book highlighting my journey to finding me, I was both elated and terrified. But when I remembered how much power and healing writing has had both on my mental and emotional health, I jumped at the chance.

Black. Fat. Femme: Reveal the Power of Visibly Queer People in Media and How to Love Yourself (released on March 25, 2025, ahead of Trans Day of Visibility) is a book that celebrates many of the figures that helped me find myself in television and film. In the book, the highlight is uplifting the stories of folks like Luther Vandross, Miss J, Miss Lawrence, André Leon Talley, and even B. Scott (Yes, B. Scott is in the book, y’all!) because I felt like if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have been able to see or ever figure out who I was.

In the book, I highlight some of the brightest (and most painful) moments I had in becoming who I now stand as. I dig into themes and topics related to unlearning oppression and even discuss the importance of the issues related to intersectionality and positionality. If anything, the book is truly a nudge to all of the ancestors and trans-sisters who have worked to give me the emotional power and verbiage to explain what was happening to me.

As I have been talking to folks about the book, I have noted that we live in a world that is now working overtime to erase LGBTQIA+ people. I hope the book does the same for the readers as B. Scott’s work did for me when I was working out/through the person I wanted to become.

Most importantly, this book uplifts the idea that visibility and representation are more powerful than the world gives it credit for, considering that a chance meeting with a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” changed my life. In one of the chapters, I discuss my struggle with ideation and how meeting Latrice Royale led her to write the forward of my book. Moreover, it has led me to build closer and tighter relationships with many of the folks I mentioned above, affirming the importance of Black, fat, femme representation.

One could claim that, of course, this book is important because I wrote. In that case, yes. Facts are facts — but it’s deeper than that. This book is so important, specifically now, because so many of us are grasping at straws to preserve our history and hearts. Knowing that so much of who we are and what we have fought for is being wiped away in the blink of an eye, I wanted to make sure I could write something that couldn’t be taken away.

More than that, writing this book has given me the liberty to encourage others to reflect on those who have inspired them to stay sane and stay here. If there is anything that folks can take away from me, someone who has been fighting for years to expand our representation in the media, remember that telling our stories matters more now than ever.

While many have no idea what the next chapter of our lives will be under this administration, the one thing we can be sure about is how powerful it is to feel celebrated for who we are and who we’ve always been. I hope my new book and the stories I share remind you to reflect on those who have not just uplifted you but have worked hard to remind you that you have every right to love every ounce of who you are.

