Published 1 hour ago

If there’s one thing “RuPaul’s Drag Race” never fails to serve, it is a good kiki. The famed drag competition series is known for serving up hilarious moments that have become pop culture history. Since its debut in 2009, the show has introduced a lineup of comedic legends and meme-worthy one-liners. Here’s a roundup of some of the funniest moments in “Drag Race” herstory.

1. Alyssa Edwards’ “Back Rolls?” Reaction

Alyssa Edwards’ hilarious “Back rolls” reaction during Season 5 is one of the most viral moments in “Drag Race” history. The drama began once tensions escalated between Edwards and fellow contestant Jade Jolie, resulting in a heated exchange. During the feud, Jolie suggests that Edward has “back rolls.” Edward is stunned and replies, “Back rolls?!” which becomes an instant meme.

2. Latrice Royale’s “Jesus Is a Biscuit”

During Season 4, Latrice Royale leads an impromptu gospel session in the workroom, singing, “Jesus is a biscuit! Let him sop you up!” The unexpected and humorous outburst had fellow contestants and fans laughing, showcasing Latrice’s quick wit and charm.

3. “The Bitchelor” Improv Challenge

Season 3 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” saw the queens compete in “The Bitchelor,” a parody of “The Bachelor.” Contestants play exaggerated characters vying for the affection of a bachelor, leading to outrageous and unscripted hilarity. BenDeLaCreme steals the show with her portrayal of a boozy cougar, delivering one-liners that had everyone in stitches. At the same time, Kennedy Davenport embraces the role of a wild party girl. The challenge was by all accounts hilarious and showed off the queens’ acting talents.

4. Bob the Drag Queen’s Multiple Personalities

In Season 8’s “Shady Politics” challenge, Bob the Drag Queen shows off her comedic abilities by portraying both U.S. presidential candidate Carol Channing and her drag daughter, resulting in a performance that had the judges and viewers in stitches.

5. Latrice Royale’s “Get Those Nuts Away From My Face”

Few moments are as memorable as Latrice Royale’s exclamation, “Get those nuts away from my face!” The “Queens Behind Bars” episode features contestants performing in a mock prison sitcom titled “Hot In Tuckahoe.” Royale portrays the stern prison guard, Large Marge. During the scene, Royale’s character is confronted with a tray of nuts, prompting her to deliver the now-famous line. Fans have since immortalized the phrase through forms of merchandise, including stickers available on Amazon.

6. Willow Pill’s Talent Show Performance

In Season 14’s premiere, Willow Pill delivers a bizarrely entertaining talent show act. Dressed in cozy attire, she performs to Enya’s “Only Time,” indulging in a chaotic display involving a bathtub, spaghetti, and a toaster. The performance left judges and viewers bewildered yet amused, marking a memorable start to the season.

As “RuPaul’s Drag Race” continues to win over fans, the show’s funniest moments remind us why it has become a pop culture phenomenon. The iconic one-liners and unexpected reads highlight the uniqueness and nerve of the queens who have graced the famed stage. Whether it’s Edwards’ stunned expressions, or Bob the Drag Queen’s wit, these moments prove that “Drag Race” is both entertaining and glamorous.

Which of these funny “Drag Race” moments is your favorite? Comment below!