10 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Contestants Who Have Dated

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” stands out for more than just beautiful drag queens, fierce competition, and legendary lip sync battles. The show has produced some of the most talented drag queens in the world and sparked romance among its contestants. These queens bring drama and glamour and sometimes even love to (or off) the runway.

Over the years, several “RuPaul Drag Race” contestants have taken their connections off the stage and into real life, forming relationships that fans have eagerly followed. Some of these relationships have blossomed into long-term partnerships, while others have fizzled out but left lasting impressions.

Love Off the Stage

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants often share emotional moments, support one another, and form bonds beyond friendship and competition. The chemistry that starts in front of the cameras often continues after the lights go down, and many queens have found themselves entangled in off-stage love stories.

While not every relationship has lasted, the fact that so many “RuPaul Drag Race” contestants have dated shows that the bonds formed on the show can be powerful and genuine. However, like any romance, these relationships have ups and downs. Here are 10 “RuPaul Drag Race” contestants who have dated and if they’re still on good terms.

1. Alaska and Sharon Needles

Alaska and Sharon Needles are perhaps the most famous couple to emerge from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” They started dating before either of them appeared on the show, but their relationship gained significant attention when Alaska joined the cast of Season 5 following Sharon’s win in Season 4. The couple was together for four years before announcing their breakup in 2013. Despite their split, Alaska and Sharon have remained on good terms and continue to support each other’s careers.

2. Tia Kofi and Pixie Polite

Tia Kofi, a fan favorite from Season 2 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” dated fellow drag queen Pixie Polite for a time. Though Pixie didn’t appear on the show, their relationship was well-known among fans. The two queens shared a close bond and often supported each other’s drag careers. While they eventually decided to part ways, Tia and Pixie remain on good terms and continue to cheer each other on.

3. Manila Luzon and Sahara Davenport

Manila Luzon and Sahara Davenport were one of the earliest couples to emerge from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The pair began dating before appearing on the show and continued their relationship during and after Season 3, where Manila was a contestant. Sadly, their love story was cut short when Sahara Davenport tragically passed away in 2012. Manila has often spoken fondly of Sahara and has kept her memory alive within the drag community.

4. Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd

Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd, both contestants on Season 12, sparked dating rumors with their undeniable chemistry on and off the screen. While the two never officially confirmed a romantic relationship, their playful interactions and close bond made fans speculate about their status. Gigi and Crystal support each other in their drag careers and remain a beloved duo among fans.

5. Vanjie Mateo and Brooke Lynn Hytes

One of the most talked-about romances in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” history is the relationship between Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Brooke Lynn Hytes from Season 11. Their chemistry was undeniable, and fans were thrilled to watch their romance unfold on screen. However, the couple broke up after the show ended. Despite the split, Vanjie and Brooke Lynn have maintained a friendly relationship, often joking about their time together. The two friends can also be seen working together on multiple projects since their time on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

These are the love stories of the “RuPaul Drag Race” contestants who have dated. While not all relationships end happily ever after, the bonds formed in the workroom are genuine and sometimes lead to lasting friendships. The world of drag may be full of competition, but it’s also a place where love can bloom.

