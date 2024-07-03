5 Plus Size Drag Queens Who Fabulously Rock Their Crowns

A new day has dawned for the visibility of plus size drag queens — and it feels good!

Whereas the community’s representation of larger individuals has long felt limited or pushed aside, series like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have stripped away the societal stigmas and brought true talent to the spotlight. From courage to corsets, time and time again, these superstars commanded the runway — be it through their bigger-than-life personalities or competitive styles.

However, although the ladies (without a doubt) stole the show, they ultimately became forever fan favorites and stars of their own. By unapologetically owning their stance in the industry, these trendsetters have inspired fellow performers to gain the tenacity to walk in their power.

What Is Drag?

Drag is a theatrical performance of gender expression in which participators use fashion, dramatic makeup, and theatric mannerisms for entertainment. Although historically known to include men (queens) and women (kings). Most of the culture’s members are in it for enjoyment and freedom of expression while others have made it their mainstream career, taking part in drag-curated events for prizes and money. Additionally, the productions usually contain exaggerated comedy, lip-syncing, and modeling.

According to reports, the first drag ball occurred in 1867 at the Hamilton Lodge in Harlem. However, there are theories that certain elements of it appeared during English playwright/poet William Shakespeare’s era, which was as early as the late 1500s. The craft eventually became a staple among gay men in the 20th century.

5 Plus Size Drag Queens We Absolutely Love

1. Latrice Royale

Raised in Compton, California, Latrice Royale began performing in drag in the 1990s. In 2011, Royale was cast in the fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” but was eliminated in episode 11. Following her time on the show, she continued to collaborate with RuPaul on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “RuPaul’s Drag U,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular,” and the residency “RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE!” in Las Vegas. She also serves as a judge on HBO’s Emmy-winning show “We’re Here.”

From tours to television appearances, the 52-year-old continues to excel in her career. Recently, it was announced that she will portray Audrey II in the stage production “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Royale has released three EPs: “The Chop Remixes,” “Weight Remixes,” and “Here’s to Life: Latrice Royale Live in the Studio.”

2. Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Silky Nutmeg Ganache hails from Moss Point, Mississippi. She holds an MBA in Organizational Leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University and in 2023, announced she was pursuing her PhD. Ganache discovered her love for drag while in college.

Ganache joined Season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for 14 episodes in 2019. Following her elimination, she appeared in Lizzo’s “Juice” video (2019) and was featured in various shows including “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “Germany’s Next Topmodel,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked,” “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race,” “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” and WOW Presents Plus’ “Shantay You Pray.”

Additionally, she authored “Cocktails For A Queen” and stars in her own cooking series, “Snack Shack.” She is also preparing for WOW Presents Plus’ upcoming competition show, “Painting with Red.”

3. Ginger Minj

Ginger Minj is a native of Leesburg, Florida. The theater major joined “RuPaul’s Drag Race” seventh season in 2015 and ended as a runner-up. She also appeared in “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked,” and the comedy flick “The B*tch Who Stole Christmas.” Her on-screen roles include Netflix’s “Dumplin'” and “AJ and the Queen,” Disney+’s “Hocus Pocus 2,” Hulu’s “Huluween Drastravaganza,” “Drag Me to Dinner,” and her own stand-up special, “Bless Your Heart.”

Minj authored the book “Southern Fried Sass” and has released three albums: “Sweet T,” “Gummy Bear,” and “Double Wide Diva.”

4. Darienne Lake

A flashy New Yorker at heart, Darienne Lake reportedly emerged on the drag scene in 1990.

Flexing the title of Miss Gay Rochester, the 52-year-old is a veteran in the industry. Lake appeared on “The Ricki Lake Show” in 1997 for a drag special. In 2003, she was featured on VH1’s “Boys Will Be Girls” before joining “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2014.

Her debut album, “Altered Boy,” was released last year. Lake has appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked,” and Hulu’s “Drag Me to Dinner.”

5. Delta Work

Delta Work started drag at age 22. In 2011, she was cast in Season 3 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Alongside her appearances on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” she became a wig stylist for the franchise.

Her work as a stylist earned her an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special” in 2018. Additionally, Taylor Swift chose her to portray singer Adele in the 2019 music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

The “Walkin’ Blues” artist is also an active podcaster, having hosted podcasts such as “RuPaul: What’s the Tee?” and “Very That with Delta and Raja.” She currently hosts “Very Delta” through Moguls of Media (MOM Podcast Network).

Despite her busy schedule with podcasts and her web show, she continues to perform in drag.

Who are your favorite plus size drag queens? Let us know in the comments!