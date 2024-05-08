Netflix Has Seemingly Edited Kim Kardashian Being Booed Out Of ‘The Roast Of Tom Brady’ | lovebscott.com

As Netflix has been experimenting with live programming, there are some downsides: not everything on live TV can be fit for streaming, so some edits have to be made. Some very out-of-pocket things happen on Live TV.

Kim Kardashian getting booed during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady has been edited out by Netflix.

The entrepreneur and reality TV star was one of the celebrities who roasted the NFL legend on the Netflix special but was greeted with boos from the audience in attendance Sunday at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles.

Host Kevin Hart introduced Kardashian, and as the Kardashians star took the podium, she thanked the comedian and paused after the initial cheers. The cheers then turned to boos, prompting Kardashian to say, “All right, all right, all right.”

To ease the audience, Hart is then heard saying, “Whoa! Whoa!”

In the edited version, Kardashian takes the stage and thanks Hart for introducing her. Netflix then cuts to a wide shot where Kardashian starts her bit taking a jab at Hart.

Take a look at the original version here:

They're booing Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bJyHRUAaNY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 6, 2024

Kardashian concentrated her jokes on Brady, who she was once rumored to be dating.

“I’m really here tonight for Tom. I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she joked.

Kardashian delivered another joke likening Brady’s appearance to her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I do know it would’ve never worked out,” Kardashian said of a relationship with Brady. “An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair. … You remind me too much of my stepdad now.”

A meme showing “the evolution of Tom Brady” appeared on screen, showing the transformation of Brady’s physical appearance and ending up looking like Jenner.

Kardashian continued: “Part of me thinks you would want to entrust me just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must’ve been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world, who proved you could do anything in this next chapter in your life. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republican or even a strong, confident woman.”

