Say What Now? Boeing 767 Plane Crash Lands on Runway, Front Landing Gear Fails | lovebscott.com

Boeing 767 cargo plane landed at Istanbul Airport without its front landing gear, says a transport ministry official.

A video on social media showed the Boeing 767 belonging to FedEx Express using the back landing gear and then dipping its nose with the front portion of the fuselage.

The front landing gear did not deploy, but the pilot managed to stay on the runway, Turkey’s transport ministry said, adding that there were no casualties.

Video footage showed sparks flying and smoke billowing as the front end of the plane scraped along the runway before being doused with firefighting foam.

The Boeing 767 aircraft, flying from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, informed the traffic control tower at Istanbul Airport that its landing gear failed to open and it landed with guidance from the tower, the ministry said in its statement.

Airport rescue and firefighter teams made necessary preparations on the runway before landing, and no one was injured, the ministry also said, without giving a reason for the failure.

The runway where the cargo plane landed has been temporarily closed to air traffic, but traffic on the other runways at the airport is continuing without any interruption, the airport operator IGA said.

FedEx said in a statement it was coordinating with investigation authorities and would “provide additional information as it is available”.

via: The Independent