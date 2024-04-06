NeNe Leakes Says 'If You're Going To Cheat, You Need To Do It With Respect' | lovebscott.com

NeNe Leakes says she’s okay with letting a little infidelity fly.

via: Page Six

Close your legs to married men … unless it’s done respectfully.

Leakes said she is OK with a man cheating as long as it is “respectful.”

“Now respectful cheating, I could deal with that,” she told Carlos King during an Instagram Live video obtained by TMZ.

“If I’m here in Georgia and you went to San Francisco for the weekend — I’m saying any city — what you don’t know, it won’t hurt you.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 56, then listed how people can be disrespectful when they have a “side piece.”

“These are the ones that aren’t respectful. They’re talking to the side piece and lying to them … if you’re going to be respectful, you tell that person give me 50 feet on my woman,” she said.

“Like, don’t ever approach me when you see me with my woman.”

King, 44, then added, “It’s when your side piece doesn’t call my phone saying, ‘Put my man on the phone!’”

“Or posting on your social media,” Leakes inserted, before advising men to “keep your side piece in check.”

The former Bravolebrity is currently dating Nyonisela Sioh, whom she went public with months after her longtime husband, Gregg Leakes, died from colon cancer in September 2021.

In December, NeNe and Sioh celebrated her 56th birthday together after she called him out on social media for interacting with another woman.

“Sis you can have him! TRUST ME…..it’s not what you think,” she wrote nearly a month prior, according to a screenshot obtained by the blog Neighborhood Talk.

“The bedroom sex is horrible, He’s dumb, BROKE, A loser, A CHEATER, A LIER (sic) And a NARCISSIST. RUN WHILE YOU CAN.”

Sioh’s estranged wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, filed a lawsuit against NeNe in May 2022, alleging that his romantic rendevous with the reality star led to their separation.

In the court documents obtained by Page Six at the time, Tehmeh-Sioh said she and her husband “enjoyed a genuine happy marital relationship” and an “active sexual relationship” before he became involved with NeNe.

The mom of two denied stealing Sioh from his wife.

Sioh filed for divorce from his wife in November 2022, listing their date of separation as Sept. 19, 2021.