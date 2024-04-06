L.A. Clippers’ New Intuit Dome Will See Bruno Mars As Its Opening Act | lovebscott.com

The following news is big for me, personally, as a Clippers fan since the raggedy Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena days of the 1990s. The “other” LA basketball team is finally getting their own venue for the first time in 25 years after sharing Staples Center — fine, “Crypto.com Arena” — with the Lakers. The Intuit Dome’s grand opening has been set for August 15 and 16, with opening shows by none other than Bruno Mars.

via: Deadline

The 14-time Grammy winner is set to play back-to-back opening-night shows on Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16. Tickets for both dates go on sale April 11 at 10 a.m. PT.

“We are thrilled Bruno Mars will open Intuit Dome,” said Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment, on Friday. “Bruno, who has a strong connection to Inglewood, will undoubtedly deliver an iconic performance that is worthy of this moment, and will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on everyone who attends these two shows.”

Fans will enjoy an intimate viewing experience with their seats hovering over the floor, bringing them closer to the show. The premium seating is designed to reduce the gap between sections.

Intuit Dome will also feature an 80,000-square-foot outdoor Plaza that houses a 5,000-square-foot retail store and three bars and restaurants. The Plaza’s LED screen, the largest outdoor 4K LED screen in Los Angeles, is anticipated to serve as the backdrop for community events, artist activations and watch parties.

Mars kicks off an events lineup at Intuit that already includes Sebastian Maniscalco on August 17 and Phil Whickam/Brandon Lake on August 22, followed by shows by Twenty One Pilots, Usher, Weezer and Billy Joel.