NeNe Leakes Claims She's 'Blacklisted' and Not Working Because of '1 Network Person'

NeNe Leakes is speaking out against her former employer with more allegations of being ‘blacklisted.’

The former reality star took to Twitter to claim that ‘1 network person’ is responsible for no other networks wanting to work with her.

She also updated her Twitter bio to claim she’s been and ‘abused.’

This latest round of claims comes after NeNe filed a lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, the production company behind ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and a few of their executives claiming racial discrimination.

The only person preventing NeNe from working at this point is NeNe.