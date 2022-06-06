Neve Campbell Won't Return for 'Scream 6' Due to a Salary Dispute: 'A Very Difficult Decision'

Sidney Prescott won’t be in the next ‘Scream’ installment.
Neve Campbell, who plays the Sidney in the long-running horror franchise, will not be in the upcoming ‘Scream 6′ due to a salary dispute.
After rumors of her leaving the franchise began to circulate online, she released a statement explaining why.
The offer presented to the franchise mainstay “did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” she said.
“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” her statement began. “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”
She added it has “been a very difficult decision to move on,” and thanked fans for their support. “To all my Scream fans, I love you.” “You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”
There is no ‘Scream’ without Sidney Prescott. They need to go ahead and give her what she wants.