Neve Campbell Won't Return for 'Scream 6' Due to a Salary Dispute: 'A Very Difficult Decision'

Sidney Prescott won’t be in the next ‘Scream’ installment.

Neve Campbell, who plays the Sidney in the long-running horror franchise, will not be in the upcoming ‘Scream 6′ due to a salary dispute.

After rumors of her leaving the franchise began to circulate online, she released a statement explaining why.

The offer presented to the franchise mainstay “did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” she said.