Lori Harvey Wasn't 'Ready to Commit' to Michael B. Jordan, Says Source: 'She Is Moving On'

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan announced their split over the weekend , and sources close to Lori say the relationship ended because Lori wasn’t ready for long-term commitment.

Over the weekend, PEOPLE exclusively broke that the pair had split after over a year together. A source close to the model and influencer now tells PEOPLE that Harvey “wasn’t ready to commit.”

“She is very focused on her career,” the source adds of the founder and CEO of SKN by LH.

According to the insider, Harvey, 25, “realized that they weren’t on the same page” while she and Jordan, 35, “were making plans for their future.”

“She still wants to have fun and be free,” the source says. “Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that they had called it quits after dating for a year and a half.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the insider said. “They still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” added the source. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Reps for Jordan and Harvey have not commented.

Jordan and Harvey previously attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on March 27, which marked their red carpet debut.

Harvey — who is the daughter of Steve Harvey — attended the Cannes Film Festival last month, appearing solo on the red carpet for a screening of Final Cut (Coupez!). Rumors of trouble between the two swirled in recent weeks after she returned from France.

The pair had celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2021, months after the Journal for Jordan actor made their relationship Instagram official that January.

He told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021 that he “finally found what love was” in his relationship with Harvey, explaining why he felt comfortable sharing his personal relationship publicly: “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that.”

Well…we wish them both the best.