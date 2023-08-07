Nelly And Ashanti Sing Usher’s “Nice & Slow” To Each Other [Video]

Nelly and Ashanti continue to feed into rumors that they’ve rekindled their romance after eight years.

via: Vibe

The pair took to social media early Monday morning to share footage of themselves singing Usher hit “Nice & Slow,” making sure to tag the VIBE cover star within the clip.

Posted to Nelly’s Instagram Stories, the clip finds the “Body On Me” collaborators enjoying a casual night out as the 1997 slow jam plays in the background. As the pair become louder, so does the music, as they playfully recite the song’s chorus while leaning against one another and sharing a few laughs between the lines.

“@usher we on my bro shyt” Nelly captioned the clip.

The clip serves as further evidence of Nelly and Ashanti’s romantic reunion, as the couple initially dated from 2003 to 2013, spending a decade apart before officially reuniting May 2023, ET reports.

“Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy,” relayed one source to ET at the time, with another adding, “Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together.”

The couple were last spotted at Quality Control Records’ 3rd Annual Birthday Bash for co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas back in June, where Ashanti performed her hits “Foolish” and “Happy.”

Their reunion seems to have the blessing of many within the culture, with Shad “Bow Wow” Moss encouraging Nelly to propose to the Long Island songstress back in April.

“Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye-to-eye either…But from little bro to big bro, STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO! You like 50. Sit your old ass down this your queen.”